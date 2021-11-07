After their dog died on Bonfire Night, the family was left ‘heartbroken.’

After a firework was set off in her neighborhood, a rescue dog was ‘frightened to death.’

On Bonfire Night, Katherine Lucy Robinson’s 22-month-old rescue dog Lara-Beau panicked and was hit by a car, leaving her ‘heartbroken.’

Lara-Beau had been ‘traumatised’ by an unexpected noise, according to Katherine, who lives in Little Sutton, Wirral. In an attempt to locate her, she leaped from a “slightly open” upstairs window and headed towards a busy motorway.

Katherine had spent the day before (November 5) preparing for the night ahead, making sure her four rescue dogs were as relaxed and comfortable as possible.

Katherine used calming scents throughout the house, closed the curtains, put the dogs in thunder jackets, played Classic FM’s soothing dog playlist, fed them early so they could settle down, and made sure the dogs had no escape routes.

Despite everything, when the fireworks were set off near to the house, Lara-Beau went into “escape mode.”

Katherine returned home at 6.10 p.m. after picking up her 12-year-old son from a climbing activity to discover Lara-Beau had gone missing.

She frantically looked for the rescue dog for almost four hours before returning home and setting up camp outside for the night in the hopes that Lara-Beau could smell her.

“Every firework that went off while I was out for four hours searching for my dog made me sick because I knew she was out there afraid, vulnerable, seeking for me, traumatised,” Katherine, who lives on Heath Lane, said.

“When I got home, I slept outside, leaving clothes, food, and her bed out in the hopes that she would scent me.

“I traveled our usual dog route in the hopes that she would be able to locate me and smell me.”

“I knew the time she got out had to be pretty close to the time I got home because she was seen by one person who called me, and where she was seen was approximately a mile away from here,” Katherine continued.”

