After the teacher’s discovery, the school organized a funeral for the lab skeleton.

After realizing that the bones in their resident lab skeleton were real, a Merseyside high school staged a funeral for it.

The skeleton, known as ‘Arthur,’ had worked at Haydock High School for half a century, starting in the science lab before moving to the art department.

However, after startled employees discovered his bones were real in 2015, teachers and students paid respect to the lost member of their institution.

Arthur, who was missing both arms and a leg, was put into storage after being replaced by a new plastic skeleton, but was discovered in a storeroom earlier that year, according to The Washington Newsday.

Sandra Dixon, the art technician who discovered the corpse, claimed he appeared “much worse for wear” with “yellowing honeycomb bones” at the time.

After learning that they couldn’t legally dispose of Arthur’s skeleton without a proper burial, the school organized a funeral for him.

Pupils and staff accompanied the hearse to Greenacre Woodland Burials for the ceremony, where four year nine students dropped the wicker casket into the grave while roses were flung in and condolences were paid.

The remains belonged to a little Asian guy aged 25 to 30 with a curvature of the spine, according to tests.

Arthur is supposed to have been imported to England decades ago in the skeleton trade from India.

“We wanted to respect his life,” Sandra Morris, a youth pastor at Christ Church United Reformed Church, stated in 2016. We wanted to include a Christian theme, but we realized he was probably Hindu and made a note of it.

“We wanted to acknowledge that the soul passes on in both religions and that the body is an empty vessel, despite the fact that his spirit will have left a long time ago.”

The funeral home provided the service, hearse, and casket for free, according to Bill Craddock, senior funeral director of Haydock Funeral Services.

“We learned a lot from the skeleton, drawing his anatomy, but when I saw him looking a mess, we knew we had to do something about him,” Mrs Dixon previously stated.

