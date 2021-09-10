After the summer transfer window, Emile Heskey issues a title warning to Liverpool.

Emile Heskey, a former Liverpool striker, has spoken out about the Reds’ squad depth and title hopes this season.

The club only added one player to the roster this summer, defender Ibrahima Konate, and instead focused on extending the contracts of other key players.

Despite a strong start to the season, in which Jurgen Klopp’s team picked up seven out of a possible nine points, Heskey believes Liverpool lack the squad depth to compete with their opponents.

“I think Liverpool can compete in terms of the real team, but not in terms of the squad depth,” he told bookmakers.co.uk.

“It’s difficult to bring in players if you’re not also going to get rid of individuals, which is crucial in a lot of squads. It’s not always about who you want to bring in; sometimes it’s about who you want to keep out so you can bring in your targets.

“When we talk about squad depth, we’re talking about who the manager can call on from his bench to enter a game.”

With the arrivals of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic return, Manchester United has had a busy summer.

Manchester City spent £100 million on Jack Grealish last season, while Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez.

“Manchester United has a solid bench, Chelsea has a good bench, and Man City is Man City,” Heskey concluded.

“Every single one of their squad depths is greater than Liverpool’s. However, when it comes to the best starting elevens, Liverpool’s is right up there with the best.”

This season, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino have both been injured, with Firmino coming off against Chelsea with hamstring concerns and the latter being sent home from international duty.

If a few more names are added to that list as the fixture list tightens, Klopp could be facing a similar injury crisis to the defensive one he had with last season.