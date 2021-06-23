After the summer moves, here are Liverpool’s ideal, worst, and most realistic lineups.

Liverpool’s failure to replace stand-in defender Dejan Lovren, who left after six years at Anfield, taught them a painful lesson in the transfer market last summer.

An extraordinary injury problem forced Jurgen Klopp to expose some of the talent lying in the wings over the next 12 months, highlighting the need for bodies at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Sporting Director, Michael Edwards, will be thinking about last year’s catastrophe as the club prepares to do its normal, savvy, and quick business in the transfer market.

As the Reds attempt to reclaim the Premier League crown from the blue half of Manchester, the ECHO chose to look at how Klopp’s side would line up for the season opener against Norwich City at Carrow Road next season.

Imaginative Scenario

Last season’s flaws showed that Liverpool lacked potency in the last third of the game at times, with the exception of Mohamed Salah, who scored 22 Premier League goals to catapult Liverpool to third place.

Sadio Mane had his second-worst goal return in the Premier League since joining the club in the summer of 2016, raising fears that he might not be able to return to the glory days of his Liverpool career between 2018 and 2020.

Last summer, Liverpool’s original attacking trio welcomed a newcomer in the form of Diogo Jota. After becoming the first Liverpool player to score in his first four Premier League appearances, the Portuguese star looked destined to take Anfield by storm.

However, a knee injury sustained in the Reds’ final Champions League group stage match would keep the 24-year-old out for several months, putting an end to what had all the makings of a fantastic debut season at Anfield.

With both of Liverpool’s African strikers, Salah and Mane, scheduled to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2022, the danger of losing their artillery for an extended period of time might be addressed this summer with the dream signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe. The summary comes to a close.