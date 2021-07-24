After the sinkhole devastation, bulldozers go in.

After a large sink hole appeared in the midst of a busy road, Old Swan was rendered unrecognizable.

A portion of road collapsed late last night near the intersection of Green Lane and Prescot Road, forcing some residents to flee their houses.

The massive hole, ensuing flooding, and loss of water and power to surrounding residences are believed to be the result of a broken water main, according to the fire department.

Updates on the sink hole at Old Swan, as well as the latest on electricity and water supplies

The drama on their doorstep, which has brought the region to a halt, looked to be perplexing to several people.

At this time, workers and engineers are on the scene.

“The incident has generated rushing water that is affecting the junction of Prescot Road 500 meters west and Green Lane 100 meters north,” the fire department stated in a statement.

“Road closures have been implemented, affecting a number of properties in the neighborhood.

“A broken water main is assumed as the cause, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“Crews are attempting to stop the flow of water, and utility providers are on the scene.”

A large barrier has been constructed adjacent to the 15-foot crater, and bus diversions are still in effect.

For updates from the scene, as well as the latest from the fire department and United Utilities, see The Washington Newsday’s live blog.