After the rollercoaster was closed owing to a “falling” object, Alton Towers issued a statement.

Following a visitor’s claim that a “small object” had fallen off the ride, Alton Towers “temporarily closed” one of its rides.

Following the incident over the weekend, Nemesis was closed while the theme park conducted a “thorough investigation,” according to Stoke on Trent Live.

The attraction had to be shut down, according to a source, when a passenger reported getting “struck” by the falling object on their way back to the station. The tourist did not require medical attention, according to the theme park.

“Nemesis was momentarily closed as a precautionary measure after a guest reported seeing a small falling item while returning to the station,” an Alton Towers official stated.

“Following rigorous examinations and an in-depth analysis, we now know that this was a minor, non-structural washer that has no bearing on the ride’s infrastructure.

“The safety of this ride was never jeopardized, and it was reopened for passengers to enjoy.

“The resort places a high priority on health and safety, and we want to reassure guests that extensive checks, equivalent to a car MOT, are undertaken every morning and evening, as well as year-round service of attractions to ensure quality, safety, and a first-class experience.”

The park bills Nemesis as the “world’s most intense roller coaster ride,” and it first opened in March 1994.

Following safety checks, the ride was reopened and is now working normally.