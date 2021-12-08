After the recent Liverpool heroics, Michael Owen advises Divock Origi to make a transfer sacrifice.

Divock Origi should stay at Liverpool in January, according to former Liverpool forward Michael Owen, despite uncertainty about his future.

Origi has been on the outside of the squad in recent months, but he has proven his worth in the team’s previous two games.

Following a 95th-minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, the Belgian scored the game-winning goal against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 2-1.

While Roberto Firmino has been out with an injury, the form of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah has made it nearly impossible for any player to force their way into the starting lineup.

However, Origi has demonstrated that he has a role to play, and after Liverpool’s success at the San Siro, Owen proposed that the 26-year-old stay at Anfield and compete for awards.

“I believe what he has done is persuade Klopp that Liverpool does not need to buy anyone for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Liverpool supporters all across the world will want them to, but I don’t think it’s necessary. If you get Firmino back in shape, you’ll have Jota and Origi firing on all cylinders, and then you’ll be left with some subs… [Takumi] Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino, Minamino

“On balance, I’d like to stay at Liverpool and play half as much, but when you play, it’s real. That’s what I’d do if I were you, and you were competing for rewards against the greatest teams in the best contests.

“It’s not an easy situation to be in, but what moments will you be remembered for if you don’t play every minute of every game for a mid-table team?”

He’ll be known for five separate times in a Liverpool shirt when he’s 50 or 60.”

Origi scored a brace in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and then another goal in the final against Tottenham Hotspur to help Liverpool win the competition in 2019.

If he stays with Liverpool, AFCON will be held. “The summary has come to an end.”