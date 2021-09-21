After the recent introduction of Nike’s new uniform, Liverpool and FSG have received a lift.

According to fresh study, Liverpool’s home kit for this season is the best in the league.

The 2021/22 Nike home kit, which made its debut against Crystal Palace in the final game of the 2020/21 season, went on general sale along with new raining clothing on June 3 and has proven to be popular with fans all over the world.

MobileWins.co.uk graded Premier League teams on their home, away, third, and goalkeeping offers during the past five seasons using a combination of indicators including as search phrases, organic traffic to online club shops, and Twitter sentiment analysis.

The Reds’ most recent home attempt came out on top, with Liverpool’s away kit placing sixth, last season’s away kit tenth, and their yellow third kit, revealed last week, at 18th in the top 20, which was mostly dominated by shirt offerings from the previous two seasons.

While the Twitter sentiment score was slightly lower than the next five efforts, the home kit came out on top in the research, with a cumulative average search volume of over 60,000 per month and a total of 3.1 million organic visits to the club’s online store. Manchester United’s current Adidas home shirt and Chelsea’s home kit for this campaign, made by Nike, came in second and third, respectively.

Adidas produces the majority of the top 50 kits, accounting for 40% of the total, compared to 38% for Nike. Other brands on the list included Hummel, Puma, New Balance, Kappa, and Umbro.

While Liverpool’s home kit topped the list this season, the away kit, which came in sixth, has been in high demand, smashing sales records for an away kit launch after it was released in July.

The shirt was in high demand, and men's sizes sold out on the club website, JD Sports, and Sports Direct last month.