After the murder of a 26-year-old woman, police are sifting through hours of CCTV evidence.

Anyone having CCTV or dashcam footage in the area around a murder investigation is being asked to come forward.

Emergency services were dispatched to Newway shortly after 5.55 p.m., following reports that a man had been shot twice in the chest.

Patrick Boyle, a 26-year-old Liverpool man, was transported to hospital and died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest.

Merseyside Police are continuing their investigation, which includes house-to-house, CCTV, and forensic searches in the area.

Detectives are requesting that any cars who were in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage come forward once more.

“We are assisting Mr Boyle’s family through what is undoubtedly an extraordinarily painful time for them,” said Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst, who is leading the inquiry.

“They have lost a son, father, brother, and partner at a young age, and we are doing everything we can to bring all of those responsible for Mr Boyle’s disappearance to justice.”

“While we’ve spoken to potential witnesses, conducted a thorough forensic analysis of the scene, and combed through hours of CCTV footage from the area, we believe nearby drivers may have critical information about what happened.

“If you have a dashcam and were in the Newway area between 5.30 and 6.30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, I urge you to review your footage for anything significant, particularly a man on a bike who we believe is responsible for Mr Boyle’s murder and who was reported to have ridden the bike in the direction of Liverpool Road.

“If you have dashcam, cellphone, or CCTV footage from Newway and the adjacent neighborhood at that time, please contact us immediately. We’re making significant progress in the case, and any further information we may get could be critical in bringing the perpetrator to justice.”

Anyone with video can submit it to MIPP at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M42-PO1.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or tweet @MerPolCC, referencing reference 21000459469.

