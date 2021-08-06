After the Manchester City and Manchester United fixtures were rescheduled for television, Liverpool received a boost in the Champions League.

Liverpool has received a little boost ahead of the Champions League group stages when the Premier League announced that their most recent matches will be televised on television.

Three of Liverpool’s October fixtures, including matches against Manchester City and Manchester United, have been postponed so that they may be televised live, giving Jurgen Klopp’s side more time between matches after their European triumphs.

Liverpool’s subsequent home match against Pep Guardiola’s side has been rescheduled for Sunday 3 October at 4.30pm on Sky Sports, after they were scheduled to play their second Champions League group game on either Tuesday 28 or Wednesday 29 September.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ trips to Watford and Manchester United have been rescheduled, allowing for maximum recovery time either side of the Champions League group stage matchweek three, which takes place on Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 October.

Liverpool’s trip to Vicarage Road will now begin off at 12.30pm on Saturday 16 October and will be shown live on BT Sport, while their trip to Old Trafford the following weekend has been put back to Sunday 24 October, with a 4.30pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

On Thursday, August 26th, the Champions League group stage draw will take place, with Klopp’s side seeded in Pot Two as they wait to see who they will meet in this season’s continental competition.