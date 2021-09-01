After the Liverpool handball dispute, the FA penalized Chelsea twice.

The Football Association has punished Chelsea twice for failing to control players during their contentious draw with Liverpool.

And the Londoners might face a points deduction after being charged with the same offense seven times in the previous seven years.

Reece James was sent out for handling a goalbound Sadio Mane shot on the line during first-half injury time in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League tie at Anfield, according to VAR.

Following Mohamed Salah’s penalty equalizer, visiting players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor and then battled with a number of Liverpool opponents.

Chelsea’s protests continued after the half-time whistle, and the European champions are now being investigated for two different incidents.

Chelsea FC has been charged with two violations of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Saturday, according to an FA statement.

Chelsea FC is accused of failing to guarantee that its players behaved in an orderly manner during the 48th minute of the first half and after the half-time siren.

The complaint against Stamford Bridge has a deadline of Friday for the club to reply.

Chelsea has been in conflict with the authorities on several occasions in recent years for failing to manage their players, most recently after a tense conclusion to their home Premier League victory against Leicester City in May.

The FA punished the Londoners, as well as Leicester, £22,500 the following month.

The FA, on the other hand, may take a poor view of Chelsea’s repeated transgressions, with a points deduction one of the possible sanctions, which may have an early impact on the Premier League championship battle.