After the Liverpool and FSG transaction, the RedBirds’ CEO affirms that additional club investment is on the way.

After investing in both Liverpool and Toulouse in France, Gerry Cardinale is still looking for new European football clubs.

Cardinale bought a stake in Liverpool through his private equity business RedBird Capital Partners after purchasing an 11 percent stake in the Reds’ US owners Fenway Sports Group for $750 million in March.

Last summer, RedBird purchased a majority stake in Toulouse, a French second-tier club that narrowly missed out on promotion last season. The fund also purchased a small stake in Malaga, a Spanish second-tier club, with the possibility of participating in a capital increase and eventual ownership run at some point.

Cardinale, who recently strengthened ties with FSG and the Reds by investing in LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment Company, a deal that saw RedBird invest alongside FSG, Liverpool kit supplier Nike, and Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, wants to continue investing in European football and follow in the footsteps of Manchester City’s multi-club model, albeit on a smaller scale.

“We have two tactics,” Cardinale said on Thursday evening at the Financial Times’ US Business of Sport Summit in New York.

“Of course, we own (parts of) Liverpool and Toulouse, and we have a second-tier strategy,” he says. We’re going to look to add additional teams from around the continent and create a smaller European football platform for some of those teams where we can build businesses, I believe it’s been mentioned.

“EPL teams will continue to be incredibly appealing investments, far more so than tiny second-tier clubs.” The big boys are moving in a different direction.” Since the announcement of the deal earlier this year, multi-club ownership has been on the agenda, with potential benefits including being able to work around Brexit rules regarding the signing of young talent and players who may not meet the new points criteria by housing them elsewhere in the club’s network, as well as providing opportunities for players to be loaned between clubs to gain experience at clubs playing a uniform style.

