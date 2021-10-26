After the injury to Naby Keita, Liverpool face the risk of repeating a transfer blunder.

Naby Keita has had a crazy week.

After scoring a superb volley to put Liverpool two goals up early in the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid last Tuesday, there was a lot said and written about him, especially after he didn’t cover himself in glory in the two goals that brought the Spaniards level, which led to him being dragged off at halftime.

Jurgen Klopp will have been pleased to see him come back with that crucial opening goal in the first five minutes and the energetic, disciplined performance he put in before it was cut short by Paul Pogba’s over-the-top foul.

We’ll have to wait until the swelling goes down and the scan results come in later this week to find out the extent of the damage, but with James Milner going off in the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and Fabinho missing the entire game on Sunday due to a reported knee problem, it’s a concern that we’re down to our bare bones in midfield.

Update on Naby Keita’s injury after he was stretchered off at Old Trafford.

Liverpool transfers and news, including response to Manchester United’s disgrace

‘Imagine if Liverpool had played well,’ says national media in response to Manchester United’s hammering.

Liverpool failed to replace Dejan Lovren at center back when he left last summer, and it cost us a lot of money. When Gini Wijnaldum left this summer, a similar situation arose, and I only hope history does not repeat itself.

Curtis Jones was back in action for United following a knock he picked up on international duty, and Thiago should be close to returning, though he, like Jordan Henderson, has a proclivity for injuries, which may happen as you get into your thirties.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t had the best of luck with injuries during his time at Anfield, but with games still coming thick and fast as autumn turns to winter, this might be a significant opportunity for him.

It might not be such a big deal. “The summary has come to an end.”