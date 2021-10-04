After the final whistle at Liverpool, Bernardo Silva was fuming, but Raheem Sterling was smiling.

With a thrilling match against champions Manchester City, Liverpool continued their promising start to the season.

In a tremendous Premier League duel on Sunday, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both scored as the Reds scraped a 2-2 draw.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now unbeaten in 19 games across all competitions, and they are one point behind leaders Chelsea in the early table.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was enough that went unreported or beneath the radar…

Bernardo Silva was one of City’s better performers on the day, but that didn’t stop him from being grumpy at times.

Not least when James Milner was sent flying in the second half, leaving the Liverpool midfielder perplexed as to how he avoided a second booking and subsequent red card.

After being put on his bottom by Mohamed Salah’s miraculous goal, Silva challenged referee Paul Tierney and was duly yellow-carded for his outburst.

Salah’s goal was so good that Silva had to applaud it later, unlike last year when he sulked as his teammates gave Liverpool a guard of honour at the Etihad.

Although there is no love lost between their fan bases, there is a great deal of respect between Liverpool and City.

After the final whistle, Klopp and City counterpart Pep Guardiola were seen having a cordial exchange, with the Catalan planting a kiss on Klopp’s cheek.

And when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp greeted former Reds winger Raheem Sterling, the City player was left grinning.

It was certainly a welcome difference from the boos that regularly erupt from the Anfield crowd whenever Sterling returns.

With Anfield long deserted, there was a touchline reunion between Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, who had previously played together at Stamford Bridge.

Salah then made his way across the Anfield surface, taking care not to harm the nicely groomed ground by carrying his suitcase.

Guardiola was also spotted deep in conversation with Milner, apparently in a chatty mood.

What did they talk about? The City stated, “He gave me some golf pointers.” “The summary has come to an end.”