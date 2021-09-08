After the FIFA triple ban, how can Liverpool line up against Leeds United?

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, is used to dealing with the aftermath of an international break.

But even someone with his level of experience hasn’t seen something exactly like what’s going on right now.

The revelation that FIFA is imposing the five-day rule on Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, at the request of the Brazilian FA, means the trio will be unavailable for Sunday’s Premier League match against Leeds United.

Liverpool will appeal the judgment after refusing to release the players for international duty last week owing to coronavirus quarantine regulations. Leeds, however, will be missing Raphinha, a crucial forward.

However, the Brazilians will be unable to play at Elland Road for the time being. So, how will this affect Klopp’s decision?

Liverpool’s stance is clarified when three players are banned by FIFA before of the Leeds match.

The most obvious problem is between the sticks, where Alisson is unquestionably the best.

Caoimhin Kelleher has pipped Adrian to second place in the pecking order and will make only his third Premier League game.

After injuring his ankle in Holland’s World Cup qualifying win over Turkey on Tuesday, Virgil van Dijk dismissed fears of a long-term injury, while fellow centre-backs Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate were not called up for international action.

Andy Robertson, who has played four games in 11 days since returning from a minor ankle ligament injury, could be replaced at left-back by Kostas Tsimikas.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been with England, but Neco Williams has been forced to withdraw from the Wales team due to injury.

With James Milner having missed the last two games due to injury, Liverpool have plenty of options to replace Fabinho in defensive midfield. Jordan Henderson, who played there against Burnley, is the most likely candidate.

The last two engine room positions are up for grabs.

Naby Keita, who has returned from Guinea, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have both started games this season, while Thiago Alcantara is itching to play after being limited to two substitute appearances and missing out on the Spain squad this week.

Harvey Elliott was called up to the England under-21 team for the first time and came home early.