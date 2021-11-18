After the ‘disaster’ of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Jeremy Clarkson is flabbergasted.

After Jimmy Carr’s debacle on tonight’s edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Jeremy Clarkson was speechless.

The host welcomed additional celebrities, all of whom were hoping to win huge money for their favorite charity.

Tonight’s guests were Jimmy Carr, Christine Ohuruogu, and Alex Beresford.

Given that Jimmy graduated with a first from the University of Cambridge, there were great expectations for him to do well.

And the comedian’s fortunes were improving, as he soon hit £32,000.

“Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, which steam locomotive achieved a world speed record in 1938 that still stands?” Jeremy asked for his £64k question.

A) Rocket, B) The Mallard, C) The Brighton Belle, and D) The Flying Scotsman were the choices.

Jimmy, who didn’t know the answer, tried everything he could think of, including calling a buddy.

They were, however, as perplexed as to what the response might be.

Jimmy guessed and chose The Flying Scotsman, despite the fact that he had just placed his second safety net at £64,000 earlier.

However, this was the incorrect response; the proper response was The Mallard.

Jimmy instantly lost £31,000 and made a £1000 profit.

Jeremy, the host, was speechless.

“I’m trying to come up with the correct phrases… it’s a mess,” he remarked.

Jeremy said Jimmy was “so incredibly funny yet thick” as he exited the set.