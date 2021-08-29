After the Crosby crash, a woman died and three others suffered “severe injuries.”

A woman in her twenties died in Merseyside yesterday in a collision involving a Mercedes and a Honda.

Claudia Phoebe Forden, 22, of Crosby, was a passenger in the Mercedes who died, according to police.

Three more persons were rushed to the hospital with significant injuries from the incident, including a man and woman in their twenties and a guy in his fifties.

Their wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

On Saturday, August 28, just before 1.30 p.m., a crash occurred on Little Crosby Road in Great Crosby.

The investigation is still underway, and authorities are appealing for witnesses.

“Merseyside Police is looking for witnesses today, Sunday 29th August, following a tragic road traffic collision in Crosby yesterday, Saturday 28th August,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers were dispatched to Little Crosby Road in Great Crosby shortly before 1.30pm following reports of a collision involving a Mercedes and a Honda car.

“Serious injuries were sustained by a male in his twenties, two women in their twenties, and a man in his fifties.

“Unfortunately, one of the women, Claudia Phoebe Forden, a 22-year-old Crosby resident who was a passenger in the Mercedes, died in hospital.

“Her relatives have been informed, and they are being assisted by professionally trained officers.

“The other three people who were hurt are still in the hospital. Their injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“An investigation into the reason of the crash is ongoing, and local witnesses and CCTV footage are being examined.”

Anyone who observed the incident or feels they have dashcam footage that could help the inquiry should contact Merseyside Roads Policing Unit on Twitter (@MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic) or phone 101 citing reference 21000599484.