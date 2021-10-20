After the crash, the mother was offered no assurance that her daughter would survive the operation.

Following a car accident, a mother was offered little assurance that her young daughter would survive brain surgery.

Lexie Dwyer, nine, from Widnes, was involved in an accident in 2019 and had surgery as a result of her injuries.

That operation was fraught with danger, and her mother, Lois, was forced to sign a paper acknowledging that Lexie might not live.

Lexie still faced hurdles after surgery, including learning to walk again with the help of daily PT sessions and crutches.

She is now prospering and has experienced no long-term effects from her ordeal and medical trauma.

This month, on Saturday, October 30, Lexie will run a 5k course in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Charity to thank the doctors who saved her life, particularly consultant neurosurgeon Jonathan Ellenbogan.

At the time of writing, her efforts had raised £290 toward her goal of £500, all in the name of aiding other patients and thanking the medics and personnel who saved her life.

Southport Pleasureland, which chose Alder Hey as its charity of the year and opened the world’s first children’s charity embassy during the summer, will be decorated with pumpkins for Hallowe’en.

“In 2019, I experienced a brain haemorrhage as a result of a car accident,” Lexie explained.

“My mother was told to sign a document stating that I might not survive surgery.”

“But I did, and I’m running a 5k in honor of the hospital that saved my life.

“Everyone who cared for me, including my excellent surgeon, was astounded to see how normal my life has become.”

“After the trauma to my head, that’s quite unusual.”

“It also proves that Jonathan, my surgeon, is truly exceptional.

“I had to do rehab every day to try to walk with crutches, and people had to ask me simple questions for days to see if I could recall.”

“You’d never guess I was the same person now because I live a fully normal life with no health issues.”

“This is my first major fundraising campaign.””

