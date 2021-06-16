After the collapse of the European Super League, when will Liverpool face Premier League “Big Six” rivals?

Liverpool would have played their fellow Premier League “Big Six” teams a lot more frequently next season if they had their way.

The clubs announced their intention to join the failed European Super League in April, joining Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan as initial members.

After quickly withdrawing from the suggestions in the face of significant criticism, the Reds will have to make do with their bi-annual games with their fiercest domestic rivals.

And, with the matches expected to have a major impact on next season’s Premier League title fight as Liverpool seeks to recover the trophy from Man City, here’s when Jurgen Klopp’s team will face their most formidable opponents.

The Reds won’t have to wait long for their first ‘Big Six’ match of the season, as Chelsea visits Anfield on Saturday, August 28th, in only their third game of the season.

In October, they will play both Manchester clubs on either side of a trip to Watford, with Man City visiting Anfield on Saturday 2 October and Liverpool playing Manchester United two weeks later on Saturday 23 October.

On Saturday, November 20th, the Reds face Arsenal before facing Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday, December 18th, kicking off a busy festive period.

Liverpool will visit Stamford Bridge two weeks later, when they visit Chelsea on New Year’s Day.

On Saturday 26 February, the Reds face Arsenal at the Emirates, before hosting Manchester United at Anfield the following month on Saturday 19 March.

With the Premier League title race nearing its conclusion in April, Klopp’s side will travel to the Etihad Stadium to play champions Man City on Saturday, April 9.

Liverpool will then face Tottenham Hotspur in their final ‘Big Six’ league match of the season. The summary comes to a close.