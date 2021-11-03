After the club’s £200,000 gaffe, the midfielder admits he wanted to ‘hide from Liverpool.’

Pedro Chirivella, a former Liverpool player, has admitted that he wanted to ‘disappear from Liverpool’ when the club made a costly error.

Following the Reds’ 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons in December 2019, the EFL sanctioned the club, fining them £200,000 for fielding an ineligible player.

Chirivella, a Spanish midfielder, was the player in question after he came on to replace Naby Keita for the final 30 minutes of the game, but he was not given the required international clearance.

The 24-year-old, who now plays for Ligue 1 side Nantes, spoke about the experience and how it influenced his time at Liverpool in an interview with.

“My name was splashed on the front pages of the newspapers. What they were doing to me seemed improper to me. For another month, I couldn’t play. “It was quite difficult for me to keep going mentally,” he stated.

“I wanted to quit the club and the nation at that moment.” I wanted to flee Liverpool because a lot of what was said (in the news and online) was untruthful.

“It was the lowest point of my professional life.”

Jurgen Klopp, the team’s manager at the time, claimed the club ‘deserved’ to be punished for the error.

In October of this year, he stated: “Because other people are working on it, I can’t talk too much about it.

“What I can say is that if it was solely our fault, we must be punished. It wasn’t on purpose, but the player is the only thing that concerns me.

“He couldn’t play for half a year in Spain [on loan at Extremadura], and the fact that he won’t be able to play for us from now on is the biggest issue.

“I’m not sure if we made a mistake, but if we did, the player should not be penalised.”

Klopp’s concern for Chirivella goes beyond the incident and even the player’s Liverpool career. The Spaniard has disclosed that the Reds boss still communicates with him after completing a free transfer to Nantes in July 2020.

“He wrote me a message after the last game of the season when. “Summary finishes,” he also told The Athletic.”