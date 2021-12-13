After the Champions League draw, Liverpool fans make the same point.

Liverpool fans have reacted to their team’s Champions League last 16 draw with RB Salzburg.

After meeting RB Salzburg in the group stages in 2019, Jurgen Klopp’s team will face the Austrian club for the second time in three years in the competition.

Both games would end in Liverpool victories, with Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino scoring at Anfield, with the Japanese star arriving as a Liverpool player just one month later.

The Reds will be happy with the result after avoiding a draw with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. Instead, PSG will face Manchester United, a bitter foe.

And Liverpool supporters have reacted to the draw, with the majority appearing to be pleased.

The first legs will take place on the 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd of February, with the second legs on the 8th, 9th, and 15th of March, with all matches starting at 20:00 GMT.