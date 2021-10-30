After the Brighton draw, Liverpool fans make Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho point.

On Saturday, Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton in the Premier League.

The Reds led 2-0 after 30 minutes, but the visitors’ incredible comeback meant the points were shared at Anfield.

Injuries forced Naby Keita off in the first half, while Jurgen Klopp is still missing Thiago and Fabinho.

The hosts’ captain, Jordan Henderson, scored first, but the midfield struggled to maintain possession as Brighton clawed their way back into the game.

With a match against Atletico Madrid in midweek and a trip to West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool fans are keen for the two to return soon.

One admirer wrote on Twitter: “The midfield was lagging far behind. If anything, I think it’s an excellent point. Atletico needs Fabinho back.” “Disaster class from the midfield, can’t stress enough how much Thiago and Fabinho need to return,” another added. Thiago returned to training this week, but the midfielder’s match against Brighton came too soon.

With a minor knee issue, Fabinho has missed the last two matches and has yet to return to training.

Klopp’s midfield options are restricted, with James Milner also injured and Keita forced out against Brighton due to a hamstring ailment.