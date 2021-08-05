After the Bologna team news, Liverpool fans had a Virgil van Dijk theory.

The team news for Liverpool’s first 60-minute friendly against Bologna this weekend has been confirmed, with Virgil van Dijk making his pre-season debut.

As part of his comeback from a long-term injury, the defender played 20 minutes against Hertha Berlin last week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Joel Matip make up Van Dijk’s starting lineup.

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mo Salah lead the line, with James Milner, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott completing the midfield.

Fans feel Van Dijk’s presence means he’ll start the Premier League season opener against Norwich City next weekend.

“I’d still be cautious with Van Dijk, but if he can play 60 minutes today and 90 minutes against Bilbao, maybe there’s an outside possibility he’ll be ready against Norwich,” one supporter wrote on Twitter.

“The presence of Van Dijk is interesting,” wrote another.

“By far our finest back four,” he said.

“I believe we will see Alisson for Kellehar and Fab for Elliott, and that will be the LFC team v Norwich,” he tweeted.

“It’s great to see Van Dijk start, but it’s even more intriguing that he’ll be playing alongside Matip. Could VVD be in contention for the PL?” I wondered if Konate would continue to work with him to create a connection.

“This, in my opinion, is the team that starts against Norwich.”

Even so, not everyone believes the Netherlands international will be ready for the season’s first game.

“People are interpreting this as Van Dijk being a sure starter for Norwich, but he’ll most likely come off at halftime,” he continued. Never attempt to foresee Klopp’s plans!”