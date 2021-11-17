After the appointment, a ‘fit and healthy’ mother with no symptoms was dumbfounded.

After a regular appointment, a mother of two who had no symptoms was given a shocking diagnosis.

According to The Washington Newsday, Ellen Cullen has always been “fit and healthy” and has taught her own gym programs throughout the years.

The 61-year-old, however, was taken aback when physicians informed her that cancer had been discovered in her right breast.

“I went to a normal mammogram in 2014, and they found cancer,” she explained.

“I didn’t have any symptoms or a lump, and I’ve always been in good shape.”

“It came as a shock to the kids [Ellen’s daughters, Jeannie, 35, and Catherine, 32], and they believed they were going to lose their mother.”

“And you do believe that; it’s so simple to think the worst at first.”

“It was a very difficult moment, and there was a lot of anxiety coming up to appointments – it was all-consuming at the time.”

“I had surgery to remove my lymph nodes, followed by radiotherapy.”

“That took a lot more energy out of me than I expected. I was so used to being on the run that I was even fostering at the time.” Ellen, from Wallasey, Wirral, claimed that yoga and the support of her family, especially her husband of 37 years, John, 80, helped her recover.

“After my operation, I lost mobility in my right arm, so I tried yoga and quickly saw that I was regaining a lot of movement,” she explained.

“It wasn’t simply my arm that was getting better.” I discovered that yoga had helped me center myself and let go of the tension.

“It made me feel stronger both within and outside of my body.”

Ellen, who has been given the all-clear, was motivated to train as an instructor after working in mental health for the NHS and now runs her own lessons.

Ellen, who has been given the all-clear, was motivated to train as an instructor after working in mental health for the NHS and now runs her own lessons.

As part of her business, Life-Shift, she now mixes yoga with mindfulness and counseling. Ellen stated, "Yoga changes you from the inside out."