After the announcement of the Anfield Road project, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended FSG.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight following the announcement on Wednesday of plans to enlarge the Anfield Road stand.

Anfield’s overall capacity will be increased by 7,000 spectators as a result of the construction, bringing it to 61,000, the third-highest in the Premier League.

It is the second £60 million investment by Liverpool’s owners FSG in improving the club’s long-term future, following a combined £160 million investment in the previous enlargement of the Main Stand and the establishment of the AXA Training Centre near Kirkby.

In comparison to their more wealthy championship opponents, the Reds spent £36 million in the summer transfer window. Klopp understands that addressing Liverpool’s ownership may be difficult, but he praised his executives for thinking forward.

“Our owners receive some criticism from time to time for this or that, but we should remember that they previously provided us additional room and now another 7,000,” the German coach stated.

“That is fantastic news for the club’s future. Giving 7,000 additional fans the chance to see this fantastic club play football is fantastic.

“I’ll have to wait for it – it’ll be difficult – but now that I know it’ll happen, I’d like to have it tomorrow.”

The Reds’ long-term approach was reflected in the transfer market, with the Reds concentrating on guaranteeing the futures of several key players, including Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and even Harvey Elliott.

FSG will have expanded Anfield’s capacity by more than 15,000 people with the Anfield Road expansion and the Main Stand, signaling the owners’ intent on larger long-term earnings.

Klopp expressed his joy and stated he can’t wait for the construction to be done after learning that the rebuilt stand should be ready in time for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm [really happy], and I'm hoping they'll finish it on time. What did they have to say? 2023-24? I'm going to kick their asses."