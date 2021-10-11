After the acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, Liverpool were told they had’missed a trick.’

Emile Heskey has highlighted a key component in Liverpool recovering the Premier League championship this season, while also expressing concerns that Jurgen Klopp “missed a trick” in the transfer window.

Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years with a record seven games to spare, but Manchester City won their third title in four seasons under Pep Guardiola last season.

Liverpool entered the current international break in second place in the table, one point behind champions Chelsea and one point ahead of third-placed Manchester City after seven games.

Heskey, who played 223 games for Liverpool between 2000 and 2004, scoring 60 goals, discussed Klopp’s team’s title hopes on the Early Doors Podcast.

“The crucial issue for a lot of teams is to maintain their starting XI fit,” he stated.

“The starting XI for Liverpool is perhaps the greatest in the Premier League.

“Manchester City has a good one, but I believe they lack a central focal point in the forward line.

“When it comes to the team, Liverpool is unquestionably the best.

“If Liverpool can keep that team fit for a season, you could see them challenging Manchester City, but for me, it’ll be a three-horse race because Chelsea will be there or thereabouts.”

“Tuchel has them playing incredibly well, and they’re a good unit.” They don’t leave the games.

“If you stay in games until the end, you have a possibility of stealing it.”

“Chelsea have the ability to stay in a game for long periods of time. They aren’t going to overpower Manchester City or Liverpool, but they are going to stay in the game.

“I think Liverpool has a chance to win that three-horse race, but it all depends on whether they can maintain that starting XI fit.”

Only one major addition was made by Liverpool this summer, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate coming from RB Leipzig.

“A centre-forward, someone who is going to get you 20 goals or more each season and is going to be commanding in the middle as well,” Heskey added when asked if there was anyone else he would have liked to see come in.

“I adore Firmino,” says the narrator.