After the 2021 player ratings were revealed, Liverpool’s next significant priority became evident.

Liverpool Football Club had a year of highs and lows.

The start of 2021 was marked by six consecutive losses at Anfield for the first time in club history, before Jurgen Klopp and his team dragged themselves to a third-place finish in the spring with a 10-game undefeated run.

The Reds have returned to the top of the standings after the return of numerous key players during the summer, and they are fighting on four fronts as 2022 begins.

The Washington Newsday’s Liverpool correspondent Paul Gorst reviews Klopp’s squad’s 2021 performances in the first Blood Red column of 2022.

The Brazil international is generally cool and composed, going about his business with little fuss, but two high-profile errors against Manchester City were a blemish on his record. Another blunder at Spurs spoiled an otherwise excellent goalkeeping effort. The goal against West Bromwich Albion is legendary, and it helped propel the team to the Champions League.

Like the rest of the team, he struggled at the start of the year but rebounded strongly in the spring. Although he was unhappy to miss England’s Euros due to injury, a full pre-season schedule helped him get back to his best. One of the best fullbacks on the continent and Liverpool’s most creative outlet.

Based on how well he has adjusted to his comeback to competitive activity after a 10-month hiatus, he receives great marks. Van Dijk may not be at the same level as he was for Liverpool between 2018 and 2019, but he is still undoubtedly the best centre-back on the planet.

Another athlete who has recovered admirably after a long-term injury. After pulling up in late January, Matip returned in preseason and quickly established himself as Van Dijk’s first-choice partner. The addition of Ibrahima Konate and the return of Joe Gomez to the center-back position has heightened competition, but Matip is now unquestionably a regular when healthy.

As a Liverpool player, he has made a strong start. The 22-year-old started in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing and came off the bench to assist the Reds save their Carabao Cup ambitions against Leicester earlier this month, shutting off the counterattack as a second-half substitute. There’s a lot more to come. “The summary has come to an end.”