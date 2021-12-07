After taking a ‘disgraceful’ route to his residence, Uber fines a bartender £72.

After a “long shift” in the city center, a bartender was given a refund for a “disgraceful” £72 Uber ride.

The employee, who did not want to be identified, was picked up just after 4 a.m. on North John Street and transported to a Huyton address.

The Uber driver appeared to continue south down Aigburth Road, then via Speke and past Liverpool Airport before returning up the Knowsley Expressway, according to screenshots of the route and receipt.

The Washington Newsday investigated Uber fares three times over a working workday and found that forecasted prices ranged from £18 to £22.

Liverpool Nightlife Community Interest Company (CIC), which assists bars, clubs, and other companies involved in the nighttime economy cooperate with the police and council to boost safety and promote the city, shared the mouth-watering meal and strange journey on Twitter.

“Uber charging 1 of our members in the NTE £72 Town-Huyton after a hard shift,” the screengrabs were captioned with an angry emoticon.

Users on Twitter reacted by calling the fare “disgraceful” and asking why the driver “went the long way around.”

The bartender had not realize the vacation would be so costly until the money was removed from their account, according to The Washington Newsday.

The standard ticket, according to the receipt, would have been £32.98, but a surge charge of 2.3 times that amount was applied, bringing the total to £72.73.

“The Uber app uses dynamic pricing so that users may acquire a car when they need it,” an Uber spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday when asked about the matter.

“If there are any questions about the route taken, we are always delighted to examine the trip and make any necessary pricing adjustments.”

The rider will be refunded “on this occasion,” according to the business.