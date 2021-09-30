After sustaining an injury on loan, a Liverpool defender has been ruled out for three months.

After suffering a foot injury in training on Monday, Liverpool teenager Adam Lewis has returned to Merseyside.

In July, the 21-year-old joined Scottish side Livingston on a season-long loan, but he will be out for three months.

Lewis had only played 46 minutes in The Lions’ Premiership defeat to Hearts on Saturday, and had only made eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Last Wednesday, he was also substituted just before halftime in their Scottish League Cup match against Rangers.

“I truly feel for Adam because I believed he was starting to come into some form and you could see what he was going to add to the team,” Livingston manager David Martindale told the Courier.

“Our instinct doesn’t lie to us, and I should’ve listened to it. He didn’t seem right at Ibrox and rolled his ankle, but he insisted he was fine, and then he went in for a couple of 50-50s on Saturday, and it was clear he wasn’t quite right.

“When he went to push Barrie McKay for the first goal, he overcompensated and couldn’t re-adjust, so we had to take him off.

“On Monday, he trained, went to take a shot against no one, and shattered his foot.

“It’s the fifth metatarsal,” says the narrator. Liverpool is most likely considering surgery and then pinning it, so expect to be out for at least 10 weeks, possibly a few longer. It’s a tremendous loss for us because he was just starting to demonstrate what he was capable of, but we have to go on.”

This is his third loan spell, having played the first half of the season with Ligue 2 side Amiens SC.

He traveled south to join Plymouth Argyle for the second half of the season after returning to England in January earlier this year.