After starring in a 5-3 thriller, Liverpool’s 2020 signing is eager to take the next step.

Liverpool U18s started the season with a 5-3 victory over Stoke City in Kirkby.

Players like Kaide Gordon and Mateusz Musialowski, who were crucial players at this level last season, are set to play for the U23s against Man City on Sunday afternoon, with James Balagizi among those expected to take on greater seniority.

And, despite falling behind early on, Liverpool came out on top in the end.

Within two minutes, the youthful Reds were down 1-0, thanks to a close-range goal from Stoke captain Emre Tezgel, who was set up by a square ball from Matthew Lusakueno.

Soon after, Oakley Cannonier had the ball only to be flagged offside, although Liverpool were definitely the better team.

Balagizi, a highly rated creative who was unable to participate in the senior pre-season due to injury, was at the heart of many attacks and should have scored on a couple of occasions from the fringe of the area, only to be crowded out.

Luca Stephenson, Liverpool captain, played slightly higher up the pitch this season than last, impressing as a number eight rather than a number six, a position he claimed in 2020/21.

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who set up Trent Alexander-Arnold for his quick corner against Barcelona, looked bright and sharp as he darted into the penalty area on the final shoulder of the Stoke defense.

However, Liverpool struggled for a long time to break down a staunch defense, despite the early goal giving them something to cling to.

With roughly 31 minutes gone, Stephenson threw Melkamu Frauendorf in after good work from Reds U18s debutant Josh Davidson, and the German youth international finished well under pressure.

On the balance of possession, Liverpool deserved to draw level, even though they didn’t create many clear-cut chances.

Stefan Bajcetic, who joined the Reds in January for roughly a quarter of a million pounds from Celta Vigo, was a rock at the back and started a couple plays that led to chances for the Reds.

Frauendorf and Cannonier both had chances at goal that should have been better, but Stoke recovered and got to the goal. “The summary has come to an end.”