After Stacey Solomon’s use of Rose, Danielle Lloyd had a selection of baby girl names.

Despite Stacey Solomon naming her newborn Rose, Danielle Lloyd claimed the name Rose is still very much on the cards.

After revealing her pregnancy earlier this year, the 37-year-old said she is expecting a baby girl.

Around the holidays, she and her husband Michael O’Neill will receive their daughter.

But, after the birth of Stacey Solomon’s daughter, Danielle confessed she was “gutted” to learn that the X-Factor judge had given her kid the name she had requested.

According to the Mirror, the name is still on the cards for the couple, as Danielle has disclosed that her husband Michael O’Neil adores the moniker.

“Michael wants Rose involved in the name someplace, but we don’t know,” she told OK!.

“We have a shortlist of candidates, and we’ll make a decision once we see her.” I just knew Ronnie was a Ronnie when I saw him.” Her upcoming baby will be her second with Michael, following the birth of her son Ronnie four years ago.

With her ex-husband, footballer Jamie O’Hara, she has three children: Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight.

Danielle, on the other hand, has made no secret of her wish for a girl, and she faced backlash after stating she was exploring the divisive gender determination process.

However, Sarah and Michael were able to conceive naturally, and they celebrated the impending arrival with a large baby shower last week.

She’s presently 36 weeks pregnant, and the baby is expected to arrive around Christmas.

“We had a lot of balloons, a large baby sign, and a prosecco stand,” Danielle explained. I made miniature chocolate hearts with pink icing as favors for everyone.

“Because I’m really into crystals and meditating, they also purchased a bag with a candle and a crystal — you light the candle with the crystal next to it when the baby is delivered, and it’s supposed to bring the kid good health.”

She’s also gone to great lengths to ensure that her young girl has everything she needs, displaying a stunning princess-themed nursery.

Danielle went on to say that this will be her last child after finally having one. “The summary has come to an end.”