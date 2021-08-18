After speaking with Harvey Elliott, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara discusses why he is a target for Thiago Alcantara.

Leighton Clarkson feels that practicing with Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara will help him succeed on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Clarkson will spend the season with the Championship club, with the Reds eager to see the 19-year-old get regular first-team football.

The midfielder, a lifelong Blackburn supporter, made his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s team during pre-season and has trained with the senior group on a regular basis for the past 18 months.

Clarkson wants to put that experience to good use by demonstrating that he can contribute to Liverpool in the next years.

“I trained with Thiago last season, and there are some similarities in our games that I only want to improve on, so even if I only reach half of his level, I’ll be happy,” he stated.

“So I’ve been keeping an eye on him for the past 12 months, and I’m glad he’s joined.

“I’m only 19, but when you look around, you see world-class players working with you week in and week out. It’s almost as if you’re not used to it. You just want to be there because the sessions are so intense.

“I talk to the players; they’re all internationals and world-class players, so being around and around them has been fantastic.

“But I just felt like I needed to go out for a season and get some experience under my belt so that I could come in when I’m needed.”

Clarkson is following in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, who shone on loan at Blackburn last season and is now a regular starter for Liverpool.

Clarkson, who has played four times for the senior Reds, recounted how a teammate encouraged him to make the move.

“I had a lot of chats with Harvey,” the boy told Rovers TV. We talked about it while we were in Austria (for pre-season), and he liked every minute of it here.

“He told me, ‘You’ll do well, you’ll get along with the players, they’re a terrific set of lads, and everything about the club is great.’

“Because I was born here and this is my home.”

