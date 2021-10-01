After sitting down to see PSG play, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits to Man City.

Before viewing the game back, Jurgen Klopp revealed he feared Liverpool would be the target of a Man City retaliation following their midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola’s team lost 2-0 to the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday night, despite winning 5-1 against Porto in the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has praised City’s performance and reminded his team that they must be at their best if they are to win at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp told reporters, “Man City is an excellent football team.” “They were defeated by PSG. I didn’t know the outcome until after Porto had responded, and I predicted that they would retaliate.

“However, they are not required to. Now that I’ve witnessed the game, I can say that it was a fantastic football match.

“Man City played a fantastic game in which they were defeated in two instances, or three or four situations in which they failed to take use of their opportunities and allowed PSG to score.

“However, considering the caliber of the PSG team, Man City’s dominance speaks a lot about their talent.

“To have a chance, we need to play a genuine football game, but this is Anfield.

“It’s something we’re really looking forward to.”