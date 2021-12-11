After signing a new Everton contract, Jarrad Branthwaite files a claim against Rafa Benitez and explains his next actions.

After dedicating his long-term future to Everton, Jarrad Branthwaite has revealed what his “primary ambition” is.

The defender has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club, which will keep him with the club until June 2025.

The centre-back made his first appearance for the club in January 2020, shortly after arriving from Carlisle, and has made one more appearance this season in the League Cup.

And the 19-year-old has already set his eyes on additional outings for the Blues, with Rafa Benitez’s assistance potentially crucial.

“It feels like Everton have full faith in me, so I have to show them what I can do,” Branthwaite told evertontv.

“I’m ecstatic to finalize the deal and devote my future to the club.” I was keen to stay longer because of the way Everton had treated me and the road I could see.

“The games I’ve played have demonstrated that there is a place for me on the sidelines.”

“It’s a huge privilege to play for Everton’s first team.” I want more, so I need to show that I am capable of being there and advancing.

“My major goal is to play as many games as possible while also contributing to the squad.”

“The manager is quite helpful to me.

“Every day, he talks to me, advises me on what I need to improve on, and helps me with small tasks after training.”

“We’re working on my right foot and passing, as well as my agility, getting my feet moving faster so I can defend better in one-on-one scenarios.”

“He’s been incredible.”

Branthwaite was on loan at Blackburn Rovers for the second half of the season.

The defender had a promising start to his stint in the Championship, but injury cut short his tenure with the Lancashire club.

The centre-back, on the other hand, believes he has gained a lot from his time away from Chelsea, and he is looking forward to the challenge of Everton’s competitors in his position.

“The loan was tough, but it was extremely beneficial to my development,” Branthwaite concluded.

“At Blackburn, I grew in maturity and cherished my time there.

