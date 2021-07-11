After signing a long-term contract with Liverpool, the goalkeeper goes on loan.

After signing a new long-term contract at Anfield, promising Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski seems ready to join Caernarfon Town on a season-long loan.

Just over a year after signing his first professional contract, Ojrzynski, 18, signed new terms with the Reds this week.

The goalkeeper joined the club from Legia Warsaw in 2019 and has largely played for the under-18s, though he did make the step up to the under-23s last season.

Now, for the 2021/22 season, Ojrzynski is set to continue his growth in the Cymru Premier.

Caernarfon proclaimed his arrival on Twitter in a tweet that has since been removed.

Caernarfon reported Ojrzynski’s move was subject to international clearance and that he played in a friendly match against Holywell Town.

As Liverpool’s injury crisis spread to the goalkeeping department, Ojrzynski made his first debut in a senior squad last season.

Due to the absences of Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, the Pole was selected on the bench for the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United in February, though he has yet to make his first-team debut.

Last season, Caernarfon finished sixth in the Welsh Premier League, qualifying for the Europa Conference League play-offs.