After seeing Liverpool defeat Leeds, Gary Neville admits to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the spotlight, Gary Neville has indicated that Liverpool will be title challengers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed Leeds 3-0 on Sunday, and the former United defender was happy with how the Reds handled a challenging challenge.

The three points secured Liverpool’s second away win of the season, extending their unbeaten start to the season and putting them in a tie for first position with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Despite the fact that the Reds have not received as much attention as other of its championship competitors, Neville feels the team has more than enough talent to win the league.

Fabinho was rated exceptional by Liverpool players, while two others impressed against Leeds.

On the Gary Neville Podcast, he said, “It’s been a good start to the season.”

“Everyone is talking about Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester City are unquestionably champions, and Chelsea have signed [Romelu] Lukaku.

“So everything has been away from Liverpool, with people questioning if Liverpool’s team is past its prime and [saying]that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team is past its prime.

“However, it was a fantastic performance; they achieved everything that was wanted of them.”

Liverpool demonstrated tactical flexibility by shifting their midfield group to overcome the challenging job given by Marcelo Biesa’s side.

Despite the Reds’ lack of new signings, the win over Leeds can be considered as a statement result against a team that caused the Reds numerous problems last season.

Manchester United and Chelsea all won fantastic games over the weekend, with Manchester City narrowly defeating Leicester, but Liverpool’s victory confirmed their title challenge.