After seeing a female at prom, a woman gets’shivers down her spine.’

As she strolled along the promenade with her buddy, a woman stated she felt goosebumps down her spine.

Leanne Walsh was out for an evening stroll in New Brighton, Wirral, when she came across some music.

“I just believed someone was playing music themselves,” she told The Washington Newsday. “I even joked with my companion that it may have been Adele, you know how sometimes celebs just give surprise concerts.”

"As I drew closer, I realized it was a girl singing," says the seller. I just wanted to start filming since she was incredible and had such a great voice.

“The first few notes of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ sent shivers down my spine; I didn’t cry, but it did make me emotional.”

“It takes a special singer to have that effect on people.”

“I just think I was extremely fortunate to have come upon her; it made my night.”

Leanne shared the video on Facebook, and many people expressed their admiration for the act by saying it “brought them to tears.”

Lauren Swift, a 23-year-old singer from New Brighton, has been working to regain her confidence in performing, which she had lost during the pandemic.

“I started singing when I was 13 and took singing lessons from a neighbor,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I, too, had my first charity performance when I was 13.”

“My favorite artists are Etta Jones, Adele, Tracy Chapman, and Amy Winehouse, but I listen to a wide variety of music.”

Lauren, who works in a call centre in Birkenhead, would like to make singing her full-time career at some point in the future, and she wore her prom gown to assist boost her confidence last night (Monday, October 11).

“During lockdown, my confidence took a hit, and it took me a while to get all the tools together to execute something like that,” she added.

“But last night, my closest friend Emily McArdle and I simply went for it.”

“I was blown away by the response; the fact that people simply stopped to listen and were so courteous was incredible.”

“To be honest, I’m still overwhelmed.”

"This is my passion, and.