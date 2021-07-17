After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah switched to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp made a “very weird” pre-season remark.

In a departure from precedent, Jurgen Klopp has stated that Liverpool will spend FOUR weeks of pre-season at their Austrian training camp.

Rather than reporting to their Kirkby base on Monday, the Reds flew out to a lovely Alpine resort to begin their preseason training.

Klopp and his team took a same strategy last year, beginning their pre-season in Austria before returning to England to complete their preparations.

This time, however, there will be one significant difference: Liverpool will not return home until the week before their first Premier League match of the new season.

Klopp told the club’s official website: “We’re staying away for nearly four weeks now, and it’s incredibly unusual.” That’s something I’ve never done before.

“When you play a tournament, it’s different; for example, some players did that obviously, such as Euros, World Cups, African Cups, or whatever.

“It’s evident they’re in a similar scenario, but it’s just a short-term preparation after a season. We’re gearing up for a lengthy season after a long break.

“As a result, the training will be extremely hard from a specialized standpoint. For the scenario they’re in, it’s already tense.

“As a result, we must be inventive, and everyone is accountable for maintaining a positive attitude. I’d never been in a scenario like that before — 28 days is a long time. But it’s also good.

“We have ample time to train, talk, and maybe, when the players from the Euros or the Copa [America] return, we will be able to bring them in without quarantine or other issues.

“Everything was crucial. That we can be in the bubble together, that we can fly to England in a bubble together [so]that we don’t have to be quarantined there, and that we can do all of these things.

“It’s a difficult circumstance, but it’s the reason we’ll be gone for a while.”

In the absence of international responsibilities, Klopp expressed his satisfaction at being able to offer Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane an unusually long rest from football this summer.

That was also explained by him. The summary comes to a close.