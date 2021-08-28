After reports of a “man on the roof of a building,” the city center road was sealed off.

This evening, Mount Pleasant police were called to the scene and set up a cordon on a section of the road.

It happened outside a Tesco Express store and across the street from a multi-story parking garage.

Merseyside Police stated that they were dealing with “an ongoing issue,” but declined to provide any other details.

There were also unsubstantiated allegations of a “brawl” on Bold Street in which a man was allegedly knocked to the ground and struck his head.

This evening, two police cars and a Matrix van were claimed to be on the spot.

The accidents occurred when hundreds of partygoers descended on the city center to enjoy the first bank holiday weekend since Covid restrictions were loosened.

The mild weather, as well as other reasons such as Liverpool’s home match against Chelsea, boosted attendance.

