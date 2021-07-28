After rejecting a new deal, the Liverpool defender completes his transfer.

Liverpool have finalised the transfer of Yasser Larouci to Troyes in France, with the Reds missing out on a potential transfer bonanza.

Larouci has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club, which is controlled by the City Football Group, which also owns Manchester City, after rejecting a new contract offer from the Reds.

The 20-year-old told the club a year ago that he would not be extending his term at Anfield, and he fought attempts to persuade him otherwise before departing at the end of last month.

Last summer, Brentford and Leeds United expressed interest in Larouci but decided against making a formal offer for the left-back, who joined Liverpool from Le Havre at the age of 16.

State clubs in England are entitled to a compensation pay for players under the age of 24 who depart on a free transfer, according to the rules.

If the clubs are unable to reach an agreement, the case will be sent to a tribunal, as it was with Harvey Elliott’s move from Fulham to Anfield two years ago.

However, the same does not apply to movements outside, with the Reds now entitled to only £250,000 in training compensation under FIFA rules, rather than the several million they may have requested otherwise.

In 2020, Larouci made two FA Cup games for Liverpool, coming off the bench as an early replacement in a third-round win against Everton and then starting the next round against Shrewsbury Town.

He appeared in the EFL Trophy thrice and was a member of the Reds’ FA Youth Cup-winning team in 2019. Larouci, on the other hand, only played twice for the under-23s last season, with his most recent game coming as a late substitute appearance in October.