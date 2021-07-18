After rejecting a deal with Liverpool, the midfielder is expected to join Manchester United or Chelsea.

Due to interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, Liverpool are resigned to losing academy talent Ethan Ennis.

Last season, the 16-year-old broke into Kirkby’s U18s setup and scored three goals during their run to the FA Youth Cup final.

However, he has turned down a scholarship offer from the Reds this summer and is expected to join one of their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool will now focus on negotiating a development fee for the player, with a tribunal as a backup option if a deal cannot be struck.

Ennis appeared to be visiting Chelsea’s Cobham training complex this week, according to a post on one of his social media pages.

However, according to rumours on Sunday, the Runcorn-born midfielder is close to finalising a move to United.

Despite the loss of Ennis, Liverpool has been able to sign a number of other bright teenagers to new contracts this summer.

The ten players that just signed their first-year scholar deals were Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic, and Calum Scanlon.