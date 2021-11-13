After Reece James shines for England, Ian Wright claims Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Following England’s 5-0 victory against Albania, pundit Ian Wright claimed that Chelsea fullback Reece James is keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the lineup.

Before making place for Alexander-Arnold with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, James set up England’s first goal of the night and helped the Three Lions retain a clean sheet.

James, who is now playing as a right wingback at Wembley Stadium, has had a fantastic start to the season for both club and country, and Wright cited the fact that James was starting ahead of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson as evidence of how excellent he is performing at the moment.

Wright told ITV Sport, “He’s keeping someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold out, who is a brilliant player himself.”

“He’s got it all.” His closing down and delivery are both outstanding.

“Because he’s so combative, he has the capacity and strength to advance the ball.” He’s a fantastic player.” The other studio pundits agreed with the ex-Arsenal striker, praising James’ performance on Friday night.

Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from the 2020 European Championships after suffering an injury in a friendly against Austria just weeks before the competition began.