After receiving ‘treatment,’ Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s spectacles may be permanently lost.

After Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich, there was lots to talk about, and Jurgen Klopp’s appearance could have been one of them.

On Saturday, Liverpool began their Premier League season at Carrow Road, with Klopp replacing his characteristic glasses in the dugout.

Klopp’s lack of eyewear drew the attention of Specsavers in July when it was noticed by certain supporters at the club’s pre-season camps.

This is because, according to a source who talked to the Mirror, the Liverpool coach has had eye treatment.

“He underwent a little therapy on his eyes that went pretty well,” the tabloid was told.

“This means he won’t have to wear his spectacles all of the time.”

“However, he may still wear them in the dugout on occasion.”

Klopp has had an operation on his teeth not long after Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, so this isn’t the first time a coaching change has made news.

“I went to the dentist because I had some difficulties, so it was really like you had to come in or it would get worse,” he stated in 2019.

“So I needed antibiotics and drugs, and I asked if they could do anything new, like crowns, and they responded, ‘Of course.’

Klopp said, “It wasn’t like I saw Bobby Firmino’s teeth and said, ‘I want those.'”

Despite the manager’s fresh appearance over the weekend, Liverpool’s team seemed like their old selves after a difficult season last year.

The Reds will be looking to resemble the side that swept to the Premier League title in the 2019/20 season now that the squad is returned to full health.