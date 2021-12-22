After receiving a negative result, a 5-year-old child bursts into tears until she receives a text from ‘Santa.’

After his employee’s small kid contracted coronavirus, a brave employer “saved Christmas” for her.

When Lily Brown, Sam Brown’s five-year-old daughter, tested positive for the virus, she sobbed and told her father that it meant Santa wouldn’t be able to visit because she had “the bug.”

When CEO Dan Brookman learned of Sam’s plight, he advised him to spend time with his family and alter his phone’s name from Dan to “Santa.”

Sam, 35, posted an online messaging conversation in which his boss pretended to be the merry guy in red, assuring Lily that he, the elves, and even the reindeer have all been “triple vaccinated.”

When “Santa” promised her that he would be ready to fly on December 24 and that “nothing could stop Christmas,” the youngster was ecstatic.

Sam, who lives in Preston, Lancashire, explained: “At 9 a.m. today [Tuesday 21st], Lily received a positive test.

“I texted Dan and said, “I only need half an hour.” My daughter’s test resulted in a positive result.

“I sat down with Lily and informed her that she might be suffering from COVID. She burst into tears, which was terrible, and gave her mother a tight hug.

“‘This means Santa will not be permitted into our home,’ she explained. If we have the bug, he won’t be able to enter the house.’

“Dan texted me to see how things were going. ‘No, not really,’ I replied. Lily has taken it really terribly. She’s disappointed that Santa won’t be able to deliver presents to our house this year.’

“‘Don’t worry, take the morning to be with your family,’ he replied. On your phone, change my name to Santa Claus, and just text me ‘Hey Santa.’ I’ll do everything I can to make her feel better.” Sam stated, ” “I did what he said, and he responded by impersonating Santa Claus.

“Lily is still learning to read, but she has a good grasp of the basics. She was reading his responses and could see what I was writing.

“It was fantastic. Her entire demeanor shifted in an instant. She was informing her mother of the. “The summary has come to an end.”