After Rangers’ exit, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard delivered a ‘Judas’ letter by former Celtic striker.

Rangers fans will see Liverpool great Steven Gerrard as a “Judas” for the way he departed the club, according to Chris Sutton.

After leading the Glasgow club to its first Scottish Premiership victory in a decade last season, the former Reds captain was named Aston Villa manager on Thursday.

Gerrard was linked with the Newcastle position last month as a result of his team’s success, to which he responded, “Do I look happy?” Do I appear to be at ease? Then don’t bother asking me foolish questions.” Sutton and Rangers icon Ally McCoist, on the other hand, think that his reaction to the Newcastle rumors has harmed the club.