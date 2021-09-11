After Rafa Benitez’s admission, Andros Townsend is keen to disprove Everton’s critics.

Rafa Benitez allegedly dismissed Everton sceptics over Andros Townsend’s potential move to the club, and Townsend is determined to repay his manager.

People at Finch Farm were unsure if the 30-year-old, who has forged a career in the media, would be truly devoted to the Toffees.

Benitez, who handled the England international during a brief time at Newcastle in 2016, disagreed.

Townsend has already proven the Spanish coach’s faith in him since their reunion at Goodison Park, grabbing an assist on his Everton debut as well as a goal in the Carabao Cup.

“Whether right or wrong, when you’re a footballer and you attempt to do something other than football, the perception is that you’re taking your eye off the game,” Townsend said.

“The people at the club tell me you’re not focused any more, you’re not dedicated any longer because of your media work,” I told the manager in one of my first conversations.

“But he said he saw me chasing around like it was a cup final in my final game of the season for Crystal Palace against Liverpool, when we were 2-0 down.

“He stated that he knew the fire was still present at the time, so he has no difficulty in that regard.”

A good performance against Everton’s archrivals was all the confirmation Benitez needed, and it’s an indication that Townsend’s Everton tenure has so far gone well.

The former Spurs man, who joined the club on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, is conscious that his presence may have disappointed some fans.

Given his background, he hasn’t let the criticism hinder his results, instead using it as fuel to show those who doubted him wrong.

Townsend’s performances in an Everton shirt have proven his continuous passion for the game, mirroring what Benitez told him when he first joined at the club, and Townsend feels Benitez’s coaching methods will continue to bring out the best in him.

"I scored four goals in 12 games during my time at Newcastle, but still."

