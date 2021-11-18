After putting Aston Villa and Liverpool at jeopardy, Steven Gerrard issued a warning to Sir Alex Ferguson.

After leaving Rangers to take over at Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard has been warned against trying to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

After winning the Scottish Premiership last season, the 41-year-old hung up his boots at Ibrox earlier this month to take up his first management job in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Gerrard had been expected to return to Anfield as manager in the future, and his move to Aston Villa has reignited interest in his credentials ahead of Klopp’s contract expiring in 2024.

However, while ex-Reds teammate Glen Johnson believes the former captain will return to the club as manager at some point, he believes the role is a risk for whoever succeeds the German.

After landing the Aston Villa job, Steven Gerrard discloses a text message from Jurgen Klopp.

Driver’s license suspensions, crazy parties, and why Steven Gerrard’made up his decision swiftly’ about joining Liverpool

“It’s all about timing in football.” “I believe he will be manager one day,” stated the former England international.

“However, when that seat becomes available, we never know what the situation will be like or where Stevie will be at the moment.” You have no idea what you’re missing out on.

“Realistically, after Klopp, you don’t want it.” After (Thomas) Tuchel, you don’t want it. After (Alex) Ferguson, you don’t want it.

“It’s one of those positions where you have to take it at the perfect time, and you never know when that time will be.”

While replacing Klopp may not be the best option for Gerrard, Johnson believes it was the correct moment for him to leave Rangers after doing everything he needed to at Ibrox.

“If you get the chance to play in the Premier League, you should take it,” he remarked. “Many leagues throughout the world simply cannot compete with it.”

“I believe he will perform admirably. Any change, whether it’s a player or a management, entails some level of risk.

“However, if you want to one day manage a great team, you’ll have to take risks along the way.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”