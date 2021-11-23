After pushing the wrong pedal, a Mercedes owner was stranded on a litter bin.

The humiliating gaffe occurred in Preston Brook, Runcorn, yesterday morning.

The image of the stalled vehicle was shared on Daresbury and Windmill Hill Police’s Facebook page, eliciting amusing, if not totally sympathetic, comments on the owner’s dilemma.

According to the police, the owner of the vehicle, who had recently purchased an automated vehicle, mistaken the drive pedal for reverse and ended up on top of the trash bin.

Officers said they “stumbled over” the stranded Mercedes while in the area for another reason, but were delighted to assist the embarrassed owner.

The truck was later found, and the container was “mostly undamaged.”

Cheshire Police issued the following statement: “This morning, I assisted with a small RTC in Preston Brook.

“A driver in a recently purchased automatic vehicle misunderstood drive for reverse and parked on a garbage can.

“Please accept our apologies if you were unable to use the businesses’ parking lot while we were recovering the vehicle.

“We were able to put the bin back in position and it was mostly undamaged.

“The parish council has been notified of the damage.”

Following the gaffe, individuals flocked to the comments area beneath the post to let off steam with their finest puns.

“His parking is a joke,” Julie Greer observed.

“Did u ask the driver where they had bin???” wrote Ian Berry.

“Will they incur a trash fine as well?” Kate Fuller wondered.

“And quite nice it looked too,” John Kinross added.