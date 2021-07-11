After PSG’s alleged “arguments,” Kylian Mbappe submitted a transfer message to Liverpool.

Emmanuel Petit, a World Cup champion for France, believes Kylian Mbappe would be a better match for Liverpool.

Mbappe remains one of the most sought-after young players in the world, with the Reds routinely mentioned as potential suitors.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence with Monaco in 2016, then went on to help France win the World Cup two years later.

Mbappe, on the other hand, was a disappointment at Euro 2020 this summer, as his penalty miss led to France’s elimination at the hands of Switzerland.

Mbappe and PSG are at odds over whether to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes or risk him departing on a free transfer with a year left on his contract.

Petit, a former Arsenal midfielder, said to Goal: “Because only a few clubs in the world can afford to pay his salaries, it’s probable that if he does leave, he’ll return to the Premier League.

“Liverpool might be the best match for him.”

He said, ” “Kylian Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in a year, and he has yet to sign a new contract. He appears to have had several disagreements with Leonardo, the club’s sporting director.

“However, Mbappe has lofty goals; he wants to achieve a plethora of goals in football.”