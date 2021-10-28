After Preston’s triumph, Curtis Jones did something special for two young Liverpool fans.

Liverpool’s perfect start to the season was extended on Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory over Preston North End.

The Reds advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as a result of the result, with Jurgen Klopp’s team playing well on all fronts so far this season.

As Liverpool struggled to establish their rhythm in the first half, Preston had many chances to take the lead, the best of which came when Neco Williams was forced to block the ball on the line.

Takumi Minamino’s opening soon after the hour mark, though, made for a more comfortable evening, before Divock Origi’s improvised finish sealed the game late on.

Curtis Jones made sure a few of young Reds had a night to remember as a much-changed Liverpool squad won at Deepdale.

Goal reporter Neil Jones uploaded a video of the 20-year-old walking towards Liverpool fans at the end of the game on Twitter.

Despite the fact that stewards had already detained one fan for entering the ground, the teenage midfielder managed to elude the tightened security long enough to give his shirt to fans in the away end.

Jones turned around to throw his red undershirt before returning to the dressing room, much to the joy of the fans.

Neil Jones followed up with a photo of two joyful young fans holding the player’s shirt, both having had a great moment.

Against Preston, the England youth international played 90 minutes before being replaced in added time by Owen Beck, who was making his first team debut.

Jones has grown in importance in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he made his recovery from a groin injury by appearing off the bench in the Reds’ historic 5-0 victory over Manchester United.